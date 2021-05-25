Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as Punjab MPA tomorrow

LAHORE: Ex-interior minister and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar will take oath as Punjab MPA on Wednesday (tomorrow) during the session of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

This was confirmed by the Punjab Assembly secretariat. The PA secretariat also informed Nisar about his oath as MPA.

The Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti yesterday issued a clarification regarding the denial of permission to Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).

Read More: Secretary PA issues clarification after Chaudhry Nisar denied taking oath

While clarifying over the issue, the PA secretary had said that Chaudhry Nisar was not denied to take oath. He added that three petitions regarding the issue are currently under proceeding in the Rawalpindi bench and two in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Bhatti said that he has sought two days for holding legal consultation on the matter in order to ascertain any stay order for avoiding committing a contempt of court action.

Read: Chaudhry Nisar announces to take oath as Punjab MPA

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has also clarified that the oath taking process was deferred due to proceedings of different petitions against Chaudhry Nisar.

On Sunday, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan announced to take oath as Punjab MPA during the session of the provincial assembly. In a message shared on Twitter, he said that he has decided to take oath as MPA after consultation with the people of his constituency.

Comments

comments