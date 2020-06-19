Budget to be passed easily from Parliament: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the federal budget will be passed from the Parliament easily, no need to worry, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Coalition partners are with PTI for the approval of federal and Punjab budget”, the governor said in his statement released today from Lahore.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI will never compromise on the supremacy of rule of law and constitution in the country.

All institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are being made pure from any political interference.

Referring to coronavirus outbreak, the governor called upon collective efforts and unity to control over the pandemic.

It may be noted that on June 17, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) had announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years.

This was announced by BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal during the National Assembly session here in Islamabad.

