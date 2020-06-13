Chaudhry Sarwar lauds economic team for presenting tax-free budget

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the federal government has presented a balanced budget,opposition is habitual of criticism, ARY News reported on Saturday.

By presenting a tax-free budget, PM Imran Khan has proved that he is striving to provide relief to the masses, Chaudhry Sarwar said and added that the opposition parties started criticizing the budget, without even going through it.

The governor said even a superpower US is going through financial crunch due to coronavirus outbreak and keeping the situation in view, presentation of tax-free budget is big achievement of the government’s economic team.

“Efforts underway to make country’s economic situation more stronger under leadership of PM Khan.”

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government provided relief to people in the federal budget by cutting taxes, duties and tariffs. In a video message, he said that the hallmark of next year budget is that no new tax has been imposed in the federal budget.

