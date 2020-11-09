LAHORE: Veteran politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health condition is improving rapidly, quoting a senior doctor at the Services Hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof. Muhammad Amjad said, “Chaudhry Shujaat is now easily breathing without an oxygen mask.” His condition is much better then before and having no fever, he said.

He is expected to remain few more days admitted at the hospital, he said.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi visited the hospital today to inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and former Punjab minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited hospital to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also talked with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on telephone and inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

