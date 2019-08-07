ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar says another telegraphic transfer (TT) has been traced during a probe into money laundering charges against the Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference, he said he has acquired an important document from Nasir Lotha, who was shown to have shares in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Upon being contacted, Lotha said neither does he own shares in the mill nor in any other company in the country, he added.

A $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed.

He added the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Shahzad Akbar said they had evidence to substantiate charges of money laundering against members of the Sharif family.

He said the Chaudhry Sugar Mills remained a hub of money laundering.

He said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

