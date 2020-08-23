Chenab raging at Marala Headworks after water discharge from India

JALALPUR BHATTIAN: The water level in River Chenab on the rise at Marala Headworks in Sialkot district and other points after water discharged from India in the river, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The inflow of Chenab at Head Marala in Sialkot district has been recorded 76,400 cusecs of water, while it flowing out with 54,300 cusecs at the point, according to the irrigation department of Punjab.

The inflow of Chenab River at Head Khanki in Gujranwala district has been recorded 92,800 cusecs, while the discharge of the water at the point has been measured 84,500 cusecs.

The inflow of Chenab River at Qadirabad Headworks in Mandi Bahauddin district has been gauged at 1,08,600 cusecs, while its outflow has been recorded at 78,500 cusecs.

Increasing water flow in Chenab has caused flooding in outfall drains linked to the river and several villages and low-lying areas in Chak Bhatti, Narowal, Mehmoodpur have submerged.

According to local sources, standing crops at thousands of acres in Jalalpur Bhattian have also drowned under the water.

India has released one lac cusecs of water from its Salal dam into Chenab and the floodwater reached Marala Headworks in Pakistan yesterday. The water discharged in Chenab could enhance the water level in the river to 2,20,000 cusecs, the officials had apprehended earlier.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot yesterday directed concerned departments and the settlements along the river to take precautionary measures in view of likely flooding in Chenab.

The sources apprehended medium level flood at Marala Headworks and Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat districts.

The areas of Chiniot and Jhang could also be affected by the flooding in Chenab.

