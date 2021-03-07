Chicken prices skyrocket to Rs500/kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of chicken here in the provincial capital of Sindh has increased by more than Rs50 and being sold at Rs500 per kg, ARY News reported.

In Karachi, the price of chicken was recorded at Rs370 per kg for live bird and Rs500 per kg for meat.

Consumers have expressed their concerns regarding this price hike. Citizens have also raised questions over the performance of price monitoring committees.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, chicken meat is being sold at Rs365 per kg and Rs40 per kg in Islamabad.

Explaining the reason behind the sudden hike in the price of chicken, A retailer in Karachi said that cost of poultry products, including feed raw material increased rapidly.



Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved the market committees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in order to control rising inflation in the country.

The prime minister took the decision while chairing a meeting regarding the price control of essential items here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister decided to dissolve the market committees of Punjab and KP after he had received several complaints of miss governance and corruption.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that the prime minister in the meeting pledged that his government would bring a new system that will bring down prices of basic commodities by taking practical measures.

