Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s car meets accident near Rashakai

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed’s car met an accident near Rashakai on the Nowshera-Mardan road on Friday, ARY News reported.

Sources said the country’s top adjudicator remained unhurt. He was going to attend the funeral prayer of Supreme Court judge Yahya Afridi’s father Omar Khan Afridi in Kohat.

Omar Khan Afridi, who served on key posts, including as KP chief secretary, died yesterday. CJP Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the apex court had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Justice Yahya’s father.

The judges extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Comments

comments