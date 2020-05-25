Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz contracts coronavirus: sources

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Kazim Niaz has tested positive for the coronavirus, citing government’s sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief secretary has isolated himself after contracting the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan in his Tweet, while lauding the services of the chief secretary prayed for his fast recovery from the COVID-19.

میرے چیف سیکریٹری ڈاکٹر کاظم نیاز شبانہ روز کرونا کے خلاف برسرِپیکار ہیں۔ انکی انتھک محنت قابلِ ستائش و تقلید ہے۔ میں انکی جلد صحتیابی کیلیئے دعاگو ہوں اور انکی شاندار خدمات کیلیئے انکو اور انکے افسران کو خراجِ تحسین پیش کرتا ہوں۔ — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) May 25, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 56,349 with 1,748 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 20,077 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 22,491 in Sindh, 7,905 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,407 in Balochistan, 1,641 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 209 in Azad Kashmir.

With 34 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours in Pakistan, the national tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,167

Comments

comments