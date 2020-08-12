PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Kazim Niaz along with other officials visited Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project to review arrangments, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the mega-project BRT Peshawar tomorrow (Thursday).

During the visit, the chief secretary visited BRT Control Room and got a briefing from the officials about the arrangments made for its inauguration tomorrow.

It may be noted that the long-awaited project is being inaugurated on August 13 after six deadlines. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced the fares for the BRT service.

The BRT project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.

The main track is connected to seven different areas of the city so that the people can travel from their areas in small buses to reach the main route. Three mega commercial plazas would be completed in June 2021, but the bus parking areas are ready.

According to documentation, the minimum bus fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be Rs15 while a maximum fare of Rs 50 has been set by the provincial government.

On April 25, the Supreme Court had extended the stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling over BRT Peshawar project.

The verdict of the PHC was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

