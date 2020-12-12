Minor disavows her forced marriage with 50-year-old thanks to police

UCH: A brave minor found her voice against the forced marriage with a 50-year-old as local police intervened on Saturday in an ongoing wedding and inquired the will of the child bride, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the police was informed of an incident taking place in the Uch Sharif vicinity where a 16-year-old was forced to marry a man about thrice her age.

The police reached the wedding scene and went up to the bride to inquire whether she consented this event and willed to marry the 50-year-old man.

Upon police inquiry, the girl reportedly found her voice and admitted she was being forced into the marriage. After her admission, the police broke up the ceremony and the groom’s family had to return without child bride.

Earlier last week, in a separate incident, a case was registered against six men for allegedly abducting a 12-year-old girl from Ahmedabad who was later married to a 45-year-old man.

Six accused have been booked in a case over the alleged abduction of an underage girl from Ahmedabad and later forcing her to marry a 45-year-old man.

