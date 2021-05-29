HORRIFIC: Child dies after being attacked by family dogs

A ten-month-old baby girl died after she was attacked by two family dogs.

The incident occurred in the US state of North Carolina. The girl’s father had gone out of a room to move a sprinkler in the backyard of the home before he heard a noise and returned to find the dogs attacking the child.

When the police arrived the father was giving aid trying to save the little girl, identified as Malia Winberry.

“The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive,” Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Danny Johnson said.

“He just stepped outside to move a sprinkler and the neighbor pulled up talking to him, and not even a couple of minutes passed and he heard the commotion inside the house,” Johnson added.

“Anytime that a young child like that passes – or any child – it is very hard on us all because we all have children. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We can’t imagine what they are going through. They’ve got a long road ahead of them.”

Following the incident, animal control seized the dogs.

