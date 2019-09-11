Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Panic as child brings grenade to class

grenade

STOCKHOLM: A young child sparked panic at his Swedish pre-school when he brought in a grenade he found on a military firing range to show his friends, local officials said Wednesday.

The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.

A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.

Police officers were able to determine it was a “dangerous” grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.

They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralised the ammunition at the scene several hours later.

“We don’t know how bad the damages would have been” if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Did this house survive Hurricane Dorian?

Offbeat

Indian Goldman executive ‘stole millions’ to pay poker debts

Offbeat

Largest flying animal in history identified: study

Offbeat

Indian gamer beheads father after being stopped from playing PUBG


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close