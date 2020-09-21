Heartwarming moment toddler hears mother’s voice for the first time

A heartwarming video of a toddler hearing his mother’s voice for the first time after getting hearing aids has gone viral on social media.

Lauryn Webb posted the video of her son’s reaction to her voice after his hearing aids are turned on, on Twitter along with a caption that read, “My baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face.”

my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN — finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020

The 24-second clip was recorded when the woman was at VCU Children’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, United States, to get hearing aids for her one-year-old son Maison McMillian.

“Maison, hi, can you hear me?Hi baby,” she asks the baby boy who gives the most adorable smile in reply.

Lauryn also posted pictures that captured the boy’s reactions.

The video went viral quickly, garnering more than 4.6 million views and over 490,000 likes.

“Maison is so thrilled to be able to hear everything now. He just can’t take his eyes off of whoever is speaking,” Lauryn told a news outlet.

