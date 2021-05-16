An infant has miraculously survived after being pulled from rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza and has been reunited with his father.

The child, identified only as Omar, was rescued early Saturday morning from a destroyed house at Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza. 10 family members including eight children and two women of the family died in the Israeli strike.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He was pictured wrapped in just a blanket as he was being taken into the care of nurses at Al-Shifa Hospital. A doctor at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza said that the child is getting treatment for his fractured leg and other wounds.

The father of the child was later reunited with him and speaking to media said that his wife and four sons, aged 14 to six, along with another woman and her four children, were killed. “They went to relatives to celebrate Eid,” he said.

Witness Muhammad Al-Hadidi painfully caressing his child, the only survivor of the massacre that took place, in which his wife and 4 of his children witnessed in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City💔😭.#Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/qaVnU7O26h — 🇵🇸 𓂆 Manar_shallah (@ShallahManar) May 15, 2021



Al-Hadidi said his baby boy Omar was his only child who survived after he was reunited with him at the al-Shifa Hospital. He said: “Thank God I still have Omar.”

He asked if his children were throwing stones at the Israeli forces or attacking their population which led to them being targeted in their sleep.

Read More: Fear replaces holiday joy in Gaza as fight with Israel escalates

In Gaza, at least 144 people have been killed since Monday, including 39 children and 22 women. In Israel eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Comments

comments