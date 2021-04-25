Child in Jacobabad dies of measles: sources

JACOBABAD: A child in Jacobabad district of Sindh on Sunday lost his life due to measles outbreak, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing hospital sources.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Ghaffar Rind, the child breathed his last at the district hospital, lifting the death toll to 6 in the district.

He further said that 122 children are infected with measles in the district.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus. Symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days.

Symptoms:

Initial symptoms typically include fever, often greater than 40 °C (104 °F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots known as Koplik’s spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms.

A red, flat rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body typically begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.

Common complications include diarrhea (in 8% of cases), middle ear infection (7%), and pneumonia (6%).

Prevention:

Mothers who are immune to measles pass antibodies to their children while they are still in the womb, especially if the mother acquired immunity through infection rather than vaccination.

Such antibodies will usually give newborn infants some immunity against measles, but these antibodies are gradually lost over the course of the first nine months of life.

