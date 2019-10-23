Child protection courts to be established across country: Dr. Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that child protection courts will be established in all parts of Pakistan soon.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with “Artivism for Child Justice” campaign in Islamabad, Farogh Naseem said that the government was taking steps to improve and devise laws, especially the ones that affect lives of children and women in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said there were fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution but the awareness regarding these rights was necessary in order to get benefit from them.

The minister praised the idea of awareness through visual arts and truck art and said children should be aware of their rights.

He said the children of today are equipped by media and social media and have more knowledge than the previous generation.

Read More: KP’s first Child Protection Court inaugurated

Earlier on March 19, the first-ever Child Protection Court had been inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Judicial Complex Peshawar last week.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth had inaugurated the court.

The Child Protection Court had been established under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 and Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, which will handle issues related to child protection and welfare cases particularly legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

