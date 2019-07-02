Child who went missing two days back found dead in manhole

KARACHI: A five-year-old child, who was said to have gone missing two days back, was found dead in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters locality on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The body of the child was recovered from a manhole near his home in the neighbhourhood.

He was playing with his friends when he fell into the manhole. However, his friends didn’t notice him falling into the manhole. His body was recovered today during the routine cleaning of the sewerage line.

The child’s parents said they have not yet decided whether or not to seek legal action against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) over the death of their son because of the open manhole.

