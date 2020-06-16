KARACHI: A fast-food chain in the vicinity of I I Chundrigarh road has been sealed by Sindh Food and Health authorities on Tuesday after three children who ate from the outlet died, ARY News reported.

Food authorities have collected samples of the food kept at the fast-food restaurant and facts about the food’s quality will be determined after laboratory tests.

Three children of a family belonging to Kharadar area of the metropolis had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

Kharadar General Hospital has submitted a formal report after running preliminary checks on the dead bodies to local police.

The children were brought in to the healthcare facility on the morning of June 15, one of the three children named Saad was brought back to the hospital in the afternoon and this time he was not alive.

After Saad, two girls Safa and Ayeza were brought in as an emergency case to the hospital.

The report said that the critically ill Safa remained alive for four minutes after being put on a ventilator.

11-year-old Ayeza was transferred to another hospital in critical condition, Ayeza after remaining alive for a while also passed away.

A relative of the three children told police officials about the takeout they had eaten and poisonous capsules meant for rodents kept around the house.

