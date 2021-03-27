LAHORE: Four children in Lahore have been admitted to Children’s Hospital Lahore after being infected with the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The third wave of coronavirus which is getting intensified across the country, especially in Lahore, has now started infecting kids even. MD Children’s Hospital Lahore, Professor Saleem said that four children have been admitted to the hospital in a single day.

The infected children are aged two months old, one year old, five and ten years old, confirmed Dr Saleem.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab along with her three children had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She took to Twitter to write to her audience for prayers for her and her children’s health.

Several large studies have shown that the vast majority of children who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have milder illness than adults

