Two children died, three wounded as car hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two children have died and three minors were injured in a dangerous road accident after a car hit a motorcycle near ICI bridge in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue sources said that a car collided with a motorcycle with five persons near ICI bridge in the metropolis. The deceased persons were identified as a 14-year-old boy and three-year-old Owais.

The wounded persons were identified as four-year-old Afshan, six-year-old Muneeba and seven-year-old Abdul Hadi who were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment said the rescue officials.

According to reports, the elder brother was driving the motorcycle with his siblings during the public holiday of Independence Day. The children were residents of Baldia Town No 7 area of the metropolis.

A senior police officer told media that the road accident was occurred due to overspeeding as the driver lost control due to overloading on the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle has lost control while passing through the bridge.

The superintendent police said that the parents of the deceased children have rejected to pursue legal action.

