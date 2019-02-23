Children’s death may have occurred because of insect killer spray: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday expressed suspicions that the deaths of children and their aunt in Karachi could have occurred because of insect killer spray, ARY News reported.

“Insect killer chemical was sprayed last night in all rooms of Qasr-e-Naz – the government officers’ lodge — where the victim family was staying,” Saeed Ghani said while apprising the Sindh Assembly about the incident.

The incident was being investigated from every angle, he said adding that the chemical might have affected the food.

The provincial minister relayed the victim family hailed from Pishin, Balochistan. He said they first wanted to go to Lahore, but on children’s insistence they arrived in Karachi.

The victims’ father, Faisal Zaman had come to Karachi from Quetta with his wife Nida Faisal and their five children, Abdul Ali, Aziz Faisal, Alina, Tauheed and Salwa. Faisal’s sister Beena also accompanied them.

En route to Karachi, the family had lunch in Khuzdar and then briefly stopped at Hub to buy the children snacks.

The family had arrived in Karachi on Thursday evening and checked into Qasr-e-Naz – the government officers’ lodge.

Faisal had bought biryani from the Naubahar Restaurant and brought it to the guest house.

Hours later, Nida’s health had deteriorated and asked her husband to take her to a hospital. As he returned to the guest house after shifting his wife to a private hospital, he had found his children in an unconscious state.

He had immediately moved them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by doctors.

