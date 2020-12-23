Chillier weather expected in Karachi in Year’s last week

KARACHI: The cold wave prevails in Karachi with minimum temperature recorded as low as 11 o Celsius, on Wednesday morning, according to the weather report.

Northeastern winds further adding to the cold feeling with the wind speed recorded at nine kilometres per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days.

The winter is not going away any soon in Karachi as the PMD has predicted a new spell of cold weather in the city from December 28.

The met office said that the mercury would start going down from December 28. “The mercury could drop to single-digit in the city,” the PMD said forecasting that the upcoming cold wave would be far more chilling.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cold wave already prevails in the city as minimum temperature recorded as low as 9.1ºCelsius, on Monday morning.

Cold and dry weather is also expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts, the met office said.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during the morning hours.

