Chilling moment killer leaves home with dismembered body in bag

The chilling moment a 24-year-old killer walks from his apartment with a dismembered body in a sports bag has been played before a court.

The killer identified as 24-year-old Azam Mangori was found guilty of the murder of a 32-year-old woman, Lorraine Cox, in England’s Exeter.

According to reports, Mangori found his victim intoxicated in the early hours of September 1 last year whom he took her back to his flat, suffocated and dismembered her, the court heard on Thursday.

The video was captured a week after Lorraine Cox disappeared and is believed to hold some of her body parts, The Mirror UK reported. The suspect is believed to have taken the bag out to nearby woodlands to dump the body.

The footage of the moment was played by Devon and Cornwall Police before the court which showed him the killer stalking his victim through city streets at around 2 am in the direction of his flat.

It also showed Mangori, an Iraqi national of no fixed address, walking out of his flat while holding a large Sports Direct bag.

Exeter Crown Court heard that Mangori has tried to claim that Ms Cox, a diabetic, had died suddenly in his property. However, he did not call 999 as that is not what people did where he grew up, he said.

The jurors dismissed his claims and convicted him of murder after six hours of deliberations. The judge said that Mangori will be sentenced next week.

He had previously admitted unlawful burial.

