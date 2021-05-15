A 10-year-old Chinese boy has surprisingly called the police to the salon after getting extremely angry with the barber over a bad haircut.

The incident took place earlier in the week in Anshun, Guizhou where the boy called the police to the salon after he was not satisfied with his haircut.

A video of the boy also went viral on Weibo and baffled the viewers which showed him looking repeatedly into the mirror and getting angry after the barber finished his work on him, according to South China Morning Post.

He burst into a loud cry and kept moving his hands through his hairs. The boy later called the police after getting furious and unsatisfied with what the barber has done to his hairs.

The police discovered that the reason for summoning them to the scene was not an emergency situation after reaching the salon.

They later asked the elder sister of the boy to take up the matter with the barber. She promised to the police officials that she would educate the boy to speak to his parents first and not to involve the police in trivial matters.

But the boy still won the hearts of a lot of internet users. “He has his own opinions. I admire him,” wrote one person on Weibo.

“He has his own opinions. I admire him,” wrote one person on Weibo cited by SCMP.

“He let us know that even a young boy has a taste of beauty. They can’t be fooled by adults in this regard,” another commenter said.

Comments

comments