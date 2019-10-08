China Gezhouba Group interested to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

Chairman China Gezhouba Group Lyu Zexiang called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Tuesday (today) and discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

The Chinese group showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan especially in the energy sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani were also present in the meeting.

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities. The Chinese group has expanded its business in more than one hundred countries and regions.

The high-level Pakistani delegation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is currently in China on a three-day-long visit.

The PM will also meet the Chinese leadership and exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August.

