China will help Pakistan achieve development goals: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday assured that Beijing will extend all needed support to Islamabad to achieve development goals set by the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad, Yao Jing said that China will continue to support to Pakistan against covid-19 pandemic.

On the accession, Khusro Bakhtiar said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help overcome the economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

He said that the second phase of CPEC will initiate a new era of socio-economic development in the country. The minister said that all the ongoing development projects will be completed on time.

Read More: Federal govt decides to begin work at CPEC projects: Sources

Earlier on April 2, Federal government had decided to begin work at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite the rising trend of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It was amongst the other key decisions taken during the meeting of the National Coordination Committee. Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA were present in the meeting.

The construction industry will also be allowed to operate from tomorrow and the prime minister would announce a package for the industry on Friday.

