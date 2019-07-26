BEIJING: The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Office said “being neighbor to Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony.”

At his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

China said it supports the constructive role of the international community including the United States for bringing improvement in Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.

It is pertinent to mention that during an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on July 22, US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator [on Kashmir dispute],” he stated.

Trump continued that, “I and Imran Khan, both are new leaders and Kashmir dispute can be resolved. We both can play a bigger role to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues will bring prosperity in the region. ”

Comments

comments