China, Nepal jointly announce revised height of Mount Everest

Mount Everest

KATHMANDU: China and Nepal jointly announced on Tuesday the newly-measured height of Mount Everest at 8,848.86 metres (29,032 feet).

The announcement came after both countries undertook to measure the exact height of the world’s highest peak to end a discrepancy between the two nations.

“8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest,” media reports quoted Nepal’s Foreign Minister as saying.

The previous height of Mount Everest was 8,848, according to the measurement done in 1954.

China’s largest newspaper, People’s Daily, tweeted: “President Xi Jinping and Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday, jointly announcing the newly measured height of Mount #Qomolangma, world’s tallest peak — 8,848.86 meters.”

 

