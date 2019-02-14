China says it has full confidence in current Pakistan leadership

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reaffirmed his government’s resolve to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations, ARY News reported.

During the meeting in Islamabad, Ambassador Jing apprised PM Khan of progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The ambassador said Pakistan and China are closest friends and partners.

He also expressed complete confidence on policies of the incumbent Pakistan government. He said the Chinese government was satisfied with the steps taken by prime minister and the business community.

Pakistan’s exports will increase due to measures taken by government, said the Chinese ambassador. He said Pakistan would reach its goals under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would be able to push its people above poverty line with the help of Chinese experience.

The premier said Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners.

Praising the vision of President Xi Jinping for Chinese socio-economic development, he said Pakistan can learn much from the Chinese experience for the social uplift of the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its timely completion. He expressed satisfaction at the important progress made on the CPEC projects.

Imran Khan also underscored his priorities for transfer of technology and enhancing capacity in agricultural sector, which will have direct impact on poverty alleviation in rural areas.

