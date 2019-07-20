ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Islamabad wherein the three parties reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

During the dialogue, the three sides discussed the implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in the areas of education, health, sports, culture and capacity building.

They reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation to achieve the mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.

All sides reiterated their support to a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

Comments

comments