China says no change in its stand on Kashmir issue

China has once again called for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nation resolutions, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the Chinese Mission to the UN has rejected Indian media reports that China, during its presidency of the Security Council in March, had ignored Pakistan’s call for urgent consideration of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir at the 15-member body, saying Beijing’s position on the decades-old dispute remains unchanged.

“The question of Kashmir remains high on the Council’s agenda,” the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“China pays close attention to the current situation, and China’s position on the Kashmir issue remains unchanged,” he added.

“China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” he declared.

On China’s part, the spokesman said that Ambassador Zhang, as the Security Council president, immediately circulated a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighting India’s “grave violations” in Indian occupied Kashmir as an official document of the Council.

The letter was delivered to him by Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram on March 10.

It must be noted that the United Nations and six other global rights bodies had expressed serious concern about the plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Six international human rights organizations in a recent joint statement said the fate of hundreds of arbitrarily detained Kashmiri prisoners hangs in the balance as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India passes the 4,000 mark.

Comments

comments