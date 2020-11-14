China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan on priority: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine were underway in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media, provincial health minister said that China will supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan as priority after successful trials.

Yasmin Rashid said that the government will receive the vaccine from China for Pakistan.

Talking on the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, the minister said that 2400 ventilators were available in the province.

Pakistan had approved the final phase of clinical trials for the single-dose Chinese vaccine Ad5-nCoV in September. The vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics, a Tianjin-based vaccine company, and China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

For the Ad5-nCoV Phase 3 trial, slated to conclude in January 2022, nearly 40,000 volunteers are expected to participate from Pakistan, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Pakistan has selected five hospitals in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore for the clinical trial, in which 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to take part, according to reports.

According to the World Health Organization, 47 vaccine candidates were being clinically evaluated as of Nov. 5, of which 11 — including Ad5-nCoV — were in final Phase of trials.

