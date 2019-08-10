China fully supports Pakistan on Kashmir’s issue: FM Qureshi    

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Saturday claimed that China fully supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Briefing the media about his China visit, FM Qureshi said that Beijing extended its full support to Pakistan’s decision to go to United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

He said that China again proved to be a true friend of Pakistan and added that Beijing considered the recent Indian move unilateral. The foreign minister said that he conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on Kashmir during his meetings with Chinese leadership.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistani nation will observe Independence Day in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and 15 August will be observed as black day. Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the case of Kashmiris before the UN, he added.

Read More: India violated Simla accord by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 7, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that India violated Simla agreement by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament in Islamabad, Qureshi had said that the government decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspend all bilateral trade.

In response to India’s recent actions in occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said that Indian’s illegal move to scrap Article 370 highlighted Kashmir issue across the globe.

Comments

comments