Chinese companies to invest $5bn in Pakistan

The heads of various Chinese companies have assured to invest five billion dollars in Pakistan in the next three to five years, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese business community delegation expressed its investment interest in Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The business delegation included over 55 heads of various Chinese companies.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

Chinese companies representing small and medium enterprises evinced interest in shifting the industry to Pakistan which will generate over 50,000 job opportunities in the first year.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and China enjoy strong a bond of friendship. He said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial.

The PM said “we are impressed with the vision and sagacity of Chinese leadership especially their strategy regarding peace and development, governance and lifting the people out of poverty.” He said Pakistan wants to take benefit from Chinese experiences.

Premier Khan also informed the Chinese delegation that his government is giving special emphasis to the promotion of foreign direct investment and ease of doing business.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan appreciated the steps taken by the Pakistani government to encourage investment and the facilities being extended to the foreign companies for doing business in the country.

The Chinese envoy said his country will fully cooperate with Pakistan to strengthen its industrial sector and promote business activities in order to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan which is strong and prosperous.

