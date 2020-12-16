Chinese companies in Pakistan seek permission for workers vaccination

KARACHI: Two Chines companies in Pakistan have sought permission from the government for arranging vaccination of their Chinese workers, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

China Zhongyuan Engineering Corporation(CZEC) and China Ocean Engineering Construction General Bureau (COECG) in a letter to the government have sought permission for arranging coronavirus vaccination of their workers.

“The companies have decided to arrange vaccination of their 5,000 Chinese workers. The government of Pakistan should grant permission for the vaccination,” the letter reads.

“Around 5,000 Chinese workers of CZEC and COECG have been stationed in Karachi,” according to the letter.

“The companies will make all arrangements for their workers vaccination. The firms will arrange to administer Chinese made Sinovac vaccine to their workers,” the letter further read.

The companies have sought permission from the government of Pakistan for importing 10,000 vials of the vaccine from China.

Federal Ministry of Health has asked the Drug Regulatory Authority to submit its opinion over the request of the two Chinese firms, according to the sources.

