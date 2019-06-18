Chinese company to build 20,000 houses in Punjab under PM housing project

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed here on Tuesday announced that a Chinese company would construct 20,000 housing units in Lahore and Sialkot by using prefabrication technology under Naya Pakistan housing scheme for low-income families, ARY News reported.

He said this after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company at Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency to build low cost houses in the province.

Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the project would provide job opportunities to 0.3 million local people and added that the Chinese company would also install plants of solar energy, potable water and waste recycling under the scheme.

Read More: Independent units will also be provided under housing scheme: minister

Earlier on March 24, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed had said that single and double storey independent housing units would also be provided under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for low-income families.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed had said that these housing units would be available in Renala Khurd (Okara), Chistian and Lodhran districts.

He had said that down payment for these houses had been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent to facilitate the deserving families by the provincial government.

Comments

comments