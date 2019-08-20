Chinese company issued notice for failure in keeping Karachi clean

KARACHI: Even a Chinese company faced failure in keeping Karachi clean after winning a contract from the provincial government of Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has issued notice to the Chinese company over failure in removing garbage from Malir and West districts of the metropolis.

The notice has been issued to the company for violation of the agreement inked with the SSWMB.

According to the notice the Chinese company has failed to implement the agreement signed with the competent authority.

The company was earlier issued various notices and now the agreement with the Chinese contractor will be cancelled, officials said.

The performance of the contractor remained disappointing from the beginning, the text of the notice issued to the company said.

Collecting garbage from the doors of houses was a key component of the contract but the company was failed in it, the notice said.

The contractor also failed to keep the roads, streets, neighborhoods and footpaths clean, neither it took steps for creating public awareness of the problem, notice further said.

The company provided insufficient dust bins, equipment and machinery which was resulted in heaps of garbage, the notice added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh chief secretary had earlier issued directives to cancel the contract of a Chinese company responsible for lifting of garbage in one of Karachi’s six districts for its poor performance.

The chief secretary in a meeting also expressed displeasure over performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and directed its managing director to cancel the contract of the Chinese company working in district East due to poor performance.

It was also suggested in meeting that at least 4,000 dustbins should be placed on various locations of the city within three days.

Provincial chief secretary also urged for coordinated efforts for cleanliness in the city.

