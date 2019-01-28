Chinese company shows interest to invest in Pakistani music, film industry

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of a Chinese company on Monday called on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and expressed their interest to invest in Pakistan’s music and film industry.

Talking to the Chinese delegation, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistani music is very rich and full of varieties. He said that our music was famous not only in the subcontinent but also in the other parts of the world.

He told the delegation that they would welcome the Chinese investment in film and music sector. Fawad said that films were a source to promote culture and values of any country. He said that Pakistan had been the third biggest film producer country.

The information minister said that government was planning to increase the number of cinema screens from 127 to 1,000.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, on October 3, had said that the government was mulling to increase the number of cinema screens from 127 to 1,000 and added that more cinema screens would create 20,000 jobs and gave a boost to the film industry.

The minister had said that Pakistan would welcome any joint venture in the arena of exchange of films and co-productions.

