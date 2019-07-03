Chinese Consulate attack key accused brought to Pakistan: sources

KARACHI: Chinese Consulate attack key accused Rashid Brohi has been transferred to Pakistan from a Gulf state, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Brohi, the main character of terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi, was arrested by Sharjah Police in January.

Law enforcement sources said that Rashid Brohi was not only the facilitator of the Chinese Consulate attack but also a key man of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

During the probe it was transpired that he was nearing the Chinese Consulate when it was attacked and personally monitored the assault.

“He was provided Rs 900,000 prior to attack on the Chinese mission in Karachi,” sources said.

Rashid Brohi after the terrorist attack had fled abroad, sources said. He has coughed up key information about the incident, they added.

At least three suicide attackers had stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Nov 23 last year but were killed before they could enter the building.

Two policemen had embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The three attackers had come in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the fortified compound.

On Jan 19, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe the five arrested suspects involved in the Chinese Consulate attack.

