Chinese envoy urges Pakistani businessmen to benefit from free trade treaty  

KARACHI: Chinese council general on Thursday asked Pakistani entrepreneurs and traders to avail benefits from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) phase-II, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme of the Karachi Press Club, the consul general of China said that Pakistani exports to China can be enhanced by $6 billion under the FTA phase-II.

He said that the first phase of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC) has been concluded successfully and added that work underway on its second phase in the country.

The envoy said that Pakistan and China have been enjoying extremely friendly and cordial relations and cooperating with each other in many areas of common interest.

He said that China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. Kashmir issue should be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations, the envoy added.

Read More: Second phase of Pakistan-China FTA comes into effect

Last year on December 2, the second phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had come into effect, allowing Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export over three hundred new products on zero duty to the massive Chinese market.

The two countries had completed all the legal procedures and formalities to start the implementation of the agreement.

Pakistan and China had signed a protocol for the implementation of the agreement during the last visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

