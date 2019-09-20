Chinese envoy appreciates Pakistan Navy role in regional peace  

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, matters relating to the maritime security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional security situation came under discussion.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on September 19, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable and prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy.

“Modi government is a product of Hindutwa ideology of RSS and is likely to follow radical oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir which may lead to a conflict with Pakistan to divert world attention from Kashmir,” said Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while addressing a concluding ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s war exercises “Shamsheer-e-Behr and Tarseel-e-Behr” in Karachi.

The Naval Chief said the geographical and political environment in the region had become much complicated after India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir, adding that India’s jingoistic attitude has posed a serious threat to peace in the region.

