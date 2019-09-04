NEW DEHLI: India is facing one after another embarrassment at the international level over its illegal action in occupied Kashmir with the latest one at the hands of China, whose Foreign Minister Wang Yi has canceled his scheduled visit to New Dehli in the backdrop of human rights violations in the held valley.

The cancellation of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit has also jeopardized the chances of a meeting between Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, scheduled in October, this year, Indian news agency PTI reported.

“In a development being linked to the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has put off his visit to India. More significantly, he plans to visit Pakistan towards the end of this week,” the news agency said. “The engagement at summit level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October is also likely to be rescheduled,” it added.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 31st consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun. Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) since August 5.

Comments

comments