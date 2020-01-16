Minister invites Chinese investors to benefit from privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro has invited Chinese investors to benefit themselves from privatisation progrmme of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He was talking to the Chinese envoy who called on him at his office in Islamabad, here today.

Both the leaders discussed matters related to economy, business cooperation, diplomacy and other issues related to mutual interests between both the all times tested friendly countries.

Muhammad Mian Soomro said China can take benefit from privatisation programme of Pakistan. He asked the Chinese businessmen to come forward and be part of the programme.

On the occasion, Chinese envoy said investment is rapidly increasing in Pakistan’s various sectors.

Read more: Cabinet body directs to accelerate privatisation process of SME Bank, PIA investment Ltd

Earlier on September 13, 2019, Muhammad Mian Soomro had announced that the government would sell its shares in State Life Insurance Corporation.

In a briefing to investors and financial sector, Muhammad Mian Soomro had said that profit and market share of the State Life was shrinking, hence the incumbent government decided to sell its stake in the loss-making organization.

Responding to a question, Mian Soomro had said that the government was focusing on revival of Pakistan Steel Mills. He said that there were 204 state-owned enterprises and they could not privatize all the enterprises.

