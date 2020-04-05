Chinese medical experts praise CM Buzdar’s efforts to fight COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday met with Chinese doctors and medical experts here on Sunday in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the strategy to curb the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan. The participants also deliberated on promoting mutual cooperation and joint efforts to contain the virus.

The Chinses delegation expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the Punjab government in tackling novel coronavirus. The delegation said that CM Buzdar took the timely response to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

The CM lauded the steps taken by the Chinese government against coronavirus and announced to take benefit from their strategies.

It must be noted that the team of Chinese doctors had arrived in Pakistan on March 28 to help the country contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally on Sunday jumped to 2880 after new COVID-19 infections were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 45, with four deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

