Dates being finalised for Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic sources have said that dates are being finalised for the upcoming of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The sources said that Xi Jinping will visit Pakistan soon and he will become the first-ever foreign head of state to visit Pakistan in context of coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that the Chinese president will make announcements for further investment plans for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, said the diplomatic sources, adding that Jinping is also likely to address the parliament during his visit.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan, whereas, some sources claimed that the visit was likely in June.

The upcoming visit of Xi Jinping will be followed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in October last year where he had invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan.

