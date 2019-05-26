Chinese Vice President arrives Islamabad on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Chinese leader at the airport.

During his visit, the Chinese vice president will call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Pakistan and China will ink several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during his stay in Islamabad.

Chinese leader will also inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

Chinese dignitary will also will visit Lahore to see historic places of the city.

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will host a dinner in the honour of the distinguished guest.

Vice President Wang Qishan is a member of 13th National People’s Congress of China and Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key Foreign Affairs body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

His visit underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

“The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019,” the foreign office said.

