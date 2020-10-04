CHINIOT: Three students have prepared a smart cane to assist visually impaired, blind people to walk more independently and safely, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The smart white cane has been prepared by three students of the University of Lahore’s Sargodha Campus namely Naveed Ahmed, Zaafar and Ghulam Ahmed.

A visually impaired or blind person can easily detect obstacles on ground, surface textures, pot holes etc while travelling with a standard white cane.

Designed to replace the traditional white cane used by the visually impaired around the world, this smart cane offers users hazard detection including a hurdle or water on surface.

In case of a mishap with the person carrying the smart stick, pressing a button in it will communicate three relatives of the visually impaired person.

With development of technology, inventors in different parts of the world, working to help the people with blindness to walk more independently and safely with smart canes.

Comments

comments