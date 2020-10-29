Beautiful Chitral gets one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality resort: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Zulfiqar Bukhari has said that beautiful Chitral gets its first five-star hospitality resort and $30 million investment has been done by a US-based Pakistani Anwar Aman, despite a grim outlook in global tourism.

The federal government has achieved to get a major foreign investment for the tourists’ attraction, Chitral, as a project commenced to construct a five-star resort for promoting tourism.

The investment has been done by a US-based overseas Pakistani, Anwar Aman, for the construction of ‘BeJaan’ hotel which will also generate employment for locals besides increasing the attraction of the northern region.

Beautiful Chitral gets 1st one-of-a-kind 5star hospitality resort. $30Million investment has been done by Anwar Aman, despite a grim outlook in global tourism. Construction of this 80-bed hotel will generate employment for locals & be a great attraction for tourism in north pic.twitter.com/d6Hc6ccII5 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) October 29, 2020

In his Twitter messages, Bukhari said, “I am really inspired by, Anwar Aman, US-based Overseas Pakistani, for giving back to his community. He named the hotel after his beloved mother ‘BeJaan’. Anwar has also set up an initiative to promote Chitrali music. Thank you for giving back to your motherland!”

Earlier, Zulfiqar Bukhari had laid the foundation stone of Chitral’s first five-star hotel yesterday for promoting tourism which will be constructed with the cost of $30 million.

I am really inspired by, Anwar Aman, US-based Overseas Pakistani, for giving back to his community. He named the hotel after his beloved mother ‘BeJaan’. Anwar has also set up an initiative to promote Chitrali music. Thank you for giving back to your motherland! pic.twitter.com/7kcBxtcZJ8 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) October 29, 2020

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that foreign investment increased up to 206 per cent after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. He thanked Anwar Aman for making a huge investment in the hotel industry.

The 80-bed hotel will generate employment for locals and Chitral will emerge as the best tourism spot in the northern region. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is willing to expedite tourism activities in the country and he is consistently monitoring the developments.

Bukhari added that the federal government introduced Pakistan’s first-ever tourism policy and prepared a 10-year action plan for its implementation. Pakistan will compete India and Malaysia in the tourism sector.”

The government is going to launch an online portal ‘Brand Pakistan’ for the first time in the history where the people will get all information related to tourism in the country. Moreover, the federal government has planned to establish tourism zones in each province besides constituting special police forces for its security.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that many applications from the Chitral residents received by the authorities regarding the construction of roads. He announced that the government will start constructing a 150-kilometre Chitral-Shandur road very soon.

Comments

comments