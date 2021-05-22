German vlogger Christian Betzmann under fire for criticising Pakistan

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has landed himself in hot waters following his controversial and insensitive take on the Palestine issue, after which he also resorted to criticizing Pakistan.

The Palestinian cause has been making waves this past week in the wake of a fresh offensive against Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli armed forces. The recent spate of Israeli oppression has prompted a global outcry on social media, with many celebrities also calling Israel out for its inhumane treatment of Palestinians.

Betzmann also took to Instagram earlier this week, but to the disappointment of his followers, shared how raising a voice on social media was of no help. Instagram user Meowznah reshared Betzmann’s story, which read, “Social media will never win against government and politics.”

“Sharing something which is all over mainstream media won’t make any difference,” he said, before talking about raising money for clean drinking water in Pakistan and how that did not make it to the news.

In what was perhaps the most incriminating part of his post, Betzmann criticized those Pakistanis raising their voice for Palestine and said, “Stop feeling guilty for others when you’re littering your own country, not helping your own people and community.”

The post was, of course, met with intense backlash, with some people resorting to using foul language in Betzmann’s inbox, one of which he shared a screenshot of. While the original message was much too foul to quote, Betzmann’s reply read like an offhanded insult at Pakistan.

“How are you gonna find my mum if you can’t enter Germany on your passport?” he taunted.

That’s not all. In a private conversation with another Instagram user who called him out for his views against social media and protests, Betzmann had even more of a controversial take. When the user said that taking to social media was the only power they had as a normal citizen, Betzmann replied, “You have no power,” and, “Go pray, that’s the only thing you can do.”

“Works so well. The difference in doing and praying… hence the reason third world countries are based on prayers, and first world countries are based on doers,” he added.

The vlogger, the majority of whose following is Pakistanis, has since been losing followers steadily. Betzmann is also engaged to Pakistani actor Zoya Nasir.

